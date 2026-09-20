Turkey awaiting response from Ukraine, Russia on offer to end Black Sea fighting
Turkey has sent an offer to Ukraine and Russia to end their fighting in the Black Sea and is awaiting their responses, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Saturday, adding that the priority was getting grain out from the region.
Speaking to broadcaster NTV, Fidan also said there were initiatives to end the war altogether, but that it seemed difficult to generate a lasting solution to the conflict at this stage.