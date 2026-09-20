Turkey awaiting response from Ukraine, Russia on offer to end Black Sea fighting

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2026 00:14 IST | Created: 20-09-2026 00:14 IST
Turkey awaiting response from Ukraine, Russia on offer to end Black Sea fighting

​Turkey ​has ‌sent an offer ​to Ukraine and Russia ‌to end their fighting in the Black Sea and ‌is awaiting their responses, ‌Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Saturday, adding ⁠that ​the ⁠priority was getting grain out from ⁠the region.

Speaking to broadcaster ​NTV, Fidan also said there ⁠were initiatives to end the ⁠war ​altogether, but that it seemed difficult to ⁠generate a lasting solution ⁠to ⁠the conflict at this stage.

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