Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Two hospital ​systems settle US probe over transgender care billing ​for $9.5 million

Two major US hospital ‌systems have ​agreed to pay nearly $9.5 million combined to settle a US Department of Justice probe into claims that the medical centers were improperly billing ‌for gender-affirming care provided to minors, the department said on Friday. Under the agreements, the New York University Langone Health system and University of Pittsburgh Medical Center will cease providing such transgender-related care as puberty blockers, hormone treatments and ‌surgical procedures to patients under age 18, the department said.

Retension Pharmaceuticals, TRex Bio file for US ‌IPO as biotech momentum continues

Drug developers Retension Pharmaceuticals and TRex Bio filed their paperwork for U.S. initial public offerings on Friday, reinforcing the biotech pipeline for the fall IPO window. The listings would be the latest in a string of biotech ⁠IPOs this year, ​which analysts say has ⁠been supported by a wave of acquisitions by large drugmakers.

Trump says he will demand some childhood vaccines be split into five ⁠shots

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that his administration plans to demand vaccine makers split certain childhood shots ​into five separate doses, which he believes will result in a massive reduction in autism, ⁠an idea repeatedly debunked by scientists. Trump did not provide any scientific evidence linking vaccines and autism. Nor did he say which vaccines the ⁠administration ​plans to split into smaller doses.

Exclusive-Anthropic quietly sets up biology lab as it ramps AI drug program

Anthropic has quietly set up a laboratory to do physical biology work as it pushes its ⁠artificial-intelligence ambitions into the world of drug science. At a time when fears of AI are gripping the public, ⁠the startup has built ⁠a wet lab, or place for physical experiments, in the San Francisco Bay Area, two people familiar with the matter said. Anthropic has said it wants ‌to unlock treatments ‌for rare diseases, and its biology work has gone ​beyond "in silico" or computer evaluations.