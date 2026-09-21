Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2026 02:28 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 02:28 IST
Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Two hospital ​systems settle US probe over transgender care billing ​for $9.5 million

Two major US hospital ‌systems have ​agreed to pay nearly $9.5 million combined to settle a US Department of Justice probe into claims that the medical centers were improperly billing ‌for gender-affirming care provided to minors, the department said on Friday. Under the agreements, the New York University Langone Health system and University of Pittsburgh Medical Center will cease providing such transgender-related care as puberty blockers, hormone treatments and ‌surgical procedures to patients under age 18, the department said.

Retension Pharmaceuticals, TRex Bio file for US ‌IPO as biotech momentum continues

Drug developers Retension Pharmaceuticals and TRex Bio filed their paperwork for U.S. initial public offerings on Friday, reinforcing the biotech pipeline for the fall IPO window. The listings would be the latest in a string of biotech ⁠IPOs this year, ​which analysts say has ⁠been supported by a wave of acquisitions by large drugmakers.

Trump says he will demand some childhood vaccines be split into five ⁠shots

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that his administration plans to demand vaccine makers split certain childhood shots ​into five separate doses, which he believes will result in a massive reduction in autism, ⁠an idea repeatedly debunked by scientists. Trump did not provide any scientific evidence linking vaccines and autism. Nor did he say which vaccines the ⁠administration ​plans to split into smaller doses.

Exclusive-Anthropic quietly sets up biology lab as it ramps AI drug program

Anthropic has quietly set up a laboratory to do physical biology work as it pushes its ⁠artificial-intelligence ambitions into the world of drug science. At a time when fears of AI are gripping the public, ⁠the startup has built ⁠a wet lab, or place for physical experiments, in the San Francisco Bay Area, two people familiar with the matter said. Anthropic has said it wants ‌to unlock treatments ‌for rare diseases, and its biology work has gone ​beyond "in silico" or computer evaluations.

TRENDING

1
US says it killed four people in strike on vessel in Caribbean

US says it killed four people in strike on vessel in Caribbean

Global
2
Soccer-Saudi drop Al Juwayr from Gulf Cup squad over 'disciplinary' issue

Soccer-Saudi drop Al Juwayr from Gulf Cup squad over 'disciplinary' issue

Global
3
US says it killed four in strike on vessel in the Caribbean

US says it killed four in strike on vessel in the Caribbean

Global
4
Apple's Tim Cook sees Australia's social media curbs as 'world-leading', PM says

Apple's Tim Cook sees Australia's social media curbs as 'world-leading', PM ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Africa’s Public Sector Modernization Faces Setbacks as Ambitious Reforms Struggle on the Ground

Bangladesh’s Job Market at a Crossroads as Rapid Growth Fails to Deliver Enough Employment

Kenya’s SMaRT Experiment Could Reshape How Courts Match Mediators with Thousands of Cases

Why Food Tax Exemptions May Fail the Poor: Lessons From Papua New Guinea’s VAT Experiment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026