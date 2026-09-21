Trump eyes busy week of meetings as UN General Assembly gathers

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2026 02:43 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 02:43 IST
Trump eyes busy week of meetings as UN General Assembly gathers

​US President Donald Trump's two days attending the United Nations General Assembly will include a series of bilateral meetings and events with notable political figures such as the leaders of Ukraine and the United Kingdom, and New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Nearly 130 heads ‌of state are meeting in New York as the post-World War Two order comes under strain and with the UN itself struggling to remain relevant while weathering attacks from Trump, who has long expressed disdain for the institution and has slashed US funding for many of its agencies. Trump is expected to arrive in New York on Monday afternoon for "political events" at ‌Trump Tower that evening, US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz told reporters on Friday. On Tuesday morning, Trump will address the UN General Assembly.

"The president will ‌highlight how he has and his administration have confronted complex problems head-on around the world," Waltz said. "He will touch on the importance of ensuring that Iran never has a nuclear weapon." IRAN CONFLICT LOOMS OVER MEETINGS

Hanging over Trump's meetings will be the US-Israeli war with Iran, now more than six months old with no immediate end in sight and at risk of expanding as Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi militants attack Saudi Arabia and threaten ⁠a crucial ​shipping route. The conflict with Iran will likely be ⁠discussed when Trump participates in a meeting with Gulf Cooperation Council leaders. He will then hold a reception for the council, during which he is set to have his first in-person meeting with Delcy Rodriguez, the ⁠interim president of Venezuela backed by Washington after the US military ousted former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

MEETING WITH DEMOCRATIC MAYOR Trump, a Republican who is originally from New York City, is also set to ​meet on Monday with Democratic Mayor Zohran Mamdani, the mayor's office told Reuters in a statement on Sunday. The meeting will take place at the mayor's ⁠official residence, Gracie Mansion, and will focus on "issues affecting New York City and New Yorkers," it said.

The two politicians have criticized each other's policy positions and hold radically different worldviews, yet their first meeting last November at the ⁠White ​House proved to be friendly, and Mamdani described their second meeting earlier this year as productive. A White House official confirmed the meeting with Mamdani.

ZELENSKIY MEETING ON TUESDAY Also on Trump's agenda is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who said in a social media post on Sunday that he and Trump agreed to meet in New York. The Ukrainian leader ⁠did not say when the meeting would take place, but a person familiar with the matter said it is expected to happen on Tuesday.

The White House did not ⁠respond to a request for comment on the ⁠possible Zelenskiy meeting. On Tuesday, Trump is set for separate bilateral meetings with British Prime Minister Andy Burnham — the first in-person meeting of the two leaders — and with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Trump also will meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi at some ‌point during the UN gathering, ‌Iraqi outlets reported last week.

TRENDING

1
US says it killed four people in strike on vessel in Caribbean

US says it killed four people in strike on vessel in Caribbean

Global
2
Soccer-Saudi drop Al Juwayr from Gulf Cup squad over 'disciplinary' issue

Soccer-Saudi drop Al Juwayr from Gulf Cup squad over 'disciplinary' issue

Global
3
US says it killed four in strike on vessel in the Caribbean

US says it killed four in strike on vessel in the Caribbean

Global
4
Apple's Tim Cook sees Australia's social media curbs as 'world-leading', PM says

Apple's Tim Cook sees Australia's social media curbs as 'world-leading', PM ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Africa’s Public Sector Modernization Faces Setbacks as Ambitious Reforms Struggle on the Ground

Bangladesh’s Job Market at a Crossroads as Rapid Growth Fails to Deliver Enough Employment

Kenya’s SMaRT Experiment Could Reshape How Courts Match Mediators with Thousands of Cases

Why Food Tax Exemptions May Fail the Poor: Lessons From Papua New Guinea’s VAT Experiment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026