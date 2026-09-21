China, US had 'frank, constructive' talks in New York

​China ​and the ‌US had "frank, ​in-depth, and constructive exchanges" on ‌important economic and trade matters, including dialogue on issues related to ‌artificial intelligence, Chinese state ‌media said on Monday.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese ⁠Vice ​Premier He ⁠Lifeng held talks in New York ⁠on Sunday for a ​meeting aimed at teeing up potential ⁠agreements on AI, tariffs and ⁠critical minerals ​for a high-stakes summit this week between ⁠US President Donald Trump and Chinese ⁠President ⁠Xi Jinping.