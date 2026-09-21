China, US had 'frank, constructive' talks in New York
China and the US had "frank, in-depth, and constructive exchanges" on important economic and trade matters, including dialogue on issues related to artificial intelligence, Chinese state media said on Monday.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng held talks in New York on Sunday for a meeting aimed at teeing up potential agreements on AI, tariffs and critical minerals for a high-stakes summit this week between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.