Cricket-Australia will take lessons from Zimbabwe win into World Cup, says Inglis

Australia's dramatic one-wicket victory over Zimbabwe on ​Sunday will give the squad ​confidence they can fight their ‌way through ​difficult situations, which could prove vital at next year's one-day international (ODI) World Cup, Josh Inglis said. After their openers ‌departed early, wicketkeeper-batter Inglis (103) scored his second ODI century to help Australia reach their target of 272 with one ball to spare, completing a 3-0 series whitewash.

"I think ‌we're going to get in those situations again," said Inglis. "For those guys to ‌have done that today with a World Cup 12 months away, it will leave a good feeling with them, and they'll have a better idea of how to go about that situation ⁠again ​next time."

Despite losing his ⁠wicket and needing teammate Nathan Ellis to steer the side over the finish line, Inglis said ⁠he was glad to find his rhythm after scores of 4 and 21 in the ​first two matches of the series. "We just play a lot of Twenty20 ⁠cricket now, and it's just me finding the right tempo for one day cricket, and I sort ⁠of ​found that today," the 31-year-old added.

"Playing in a slightly different role with a younger team, I've probably got to take some more responsibility in batting ⁠at number four. "I wasn't there right at the end, but to get there until ⁠the 40th over ⁠and get a hundred, I'm happy with it."

Australia next face 2027 World Cup co-hosts South Africa in a three-match ODI ‌series beginning ‌on Thursday.