India-New Zealand trade pact to come into force on October 20, Indian minister says

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2026 13:48 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 13:48 IST
India-New Zealand trade pact to come into force on October 20, Indian minister says

A ​trade ‌agreement between India and New ‌Zealand, signed ‌in April, will ⁠come ​into ⁠force on October ⁠20, Indian ​trade minister Piyush ⁠Goyal ⁠said ​on Monday.

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