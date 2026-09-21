India-New Zealand trade pact to come into force on October 20, Indian minister says
A trade agreement between India and New Zealand, signed in April, will come into force on October 20, Indian trade minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.
A trade agreement between India and New Zealand, signed in April, will come into force on October 20, Indian trade minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.
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