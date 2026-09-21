Russia's ruling pro-Putin party wins wartime election with over 57% of vote, near complete results show

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2026 13:53 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 13:53 IST
Russia's ruling pro-Putin party wins wartime election with over 57% of vote, near complete results show

Russia's ​ruling United Russia ​party easily ‌won a ​parliamentary election that President Vladimir Putin ‌has cast as a test of support for the war in Ukraine, the ‌Central Election Commission said on ‌Monday, after over 95% of votes had been counted. United Russia party won 57.83% ⁠of ​the ⁠vote, the Central Election Commission said, up from ⁠49.8% which it won in 2021, the ​last time an election for ⁠the State Duma, the lower house ⁠of parliament, ​was held.

The results would hand United Russia 355 seats ⁠in the 450-seat Duma, which would see it ⁠retain ⁠its constitutional majority, the commission said.

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