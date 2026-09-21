India studying details of US tariffs on Russian oil buyers, trade minister says

​India is ‌studying details of ​US tariffs on buyers ‌of Russian oil, Indian trade minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday, ‌days after the U.S. ‌House of Representatives passed a sweeping sanctions and tariffs bill meant ⁠to ​increase ⁠economic pressure on Russia over ⁠its invasion of Ukraine.

The bill authorises ​President Donald Trump to impose ⁠stiff tariffs of up to ⁠100% ​on China, India, and other countries to reduce ⁠their dependence on Russian energy.