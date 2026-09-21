India studying details of US tariffs on Russian oil buyers, trade minister says
India is studying details of US tariffs on buyers of Russian oil, Indian trade minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday, days after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a sweeping sanctions and tariffs bill meant to increase economic pressure on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
The bill authorises President Donald Trump to impose stiff tariffs of up to 100% on China, India, and other countries to reduce their dependence on Russian energy.