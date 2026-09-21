South Korea says three soldiers injured by landmine in DMZ

Three ​South Korean soldiers were injured on ‌Monday in ​a landmine explosion while conducting an operation in the western sector of the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) separating the two ‌Koreas, South Korea's president and the military said. Two of the soldiers were receiving treatment after being evacuated by helicopter. The third soldier, as well as others who took part in the ‌operation, was being transferred to hospital for medical examinations, the Joint Chiefs of ‌Staff (JCS) said in a statement, without providing further details on their condition.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said in a post on X that the blast was caused by a landmine while the soldiers ⁠were clearing ​a patrol route in ⁠the DMZ. He wished the injured officers a swift recovery and pledged all necessary government support for their ⁠treatment and rehabilitation.

The explosion took place south of the Military Demarcation Line within the DMZ, the ​JCS said. The heavily fortified border has separated the Koreas since the 1950-1953 Korean ⁠War ended with an armistice rather than a peace treaty. Mine explosions and other blasts are a recurring ⁠hazard ​in and around the DMZ, where legacy devices and suspected stray mines have periodically injured military personnel on both sides.

North Korean forces resumed fortification work near the border in ⁠March, including mine-laying and fence construction, media reports said. Earlier this month, South Korean lawmaker Yu ⁠Yong-weon said minefields ⁠and other installations built by North Korea crossed the Military Demarcation Line by roughly 10 to 15 metres (33-49 ft) at six locations in ‌the western ‌area of the DMZ.