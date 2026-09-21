Delays at some UK airports due to latest air traffic control failure

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2026 14:30 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 14:30 IST
Delays at some UK airports due to latest air traffic control failure

Flights ​at several British airports were delayed on Monday ‌due to an air traffic control failure, Britain's NATS air traffic control provider ‌said, less than two weeks after a ‌separate issue halted flights across the country.

Manchester, Glasgow and Belfast airports were experiencing delays, which ⁠NATS ​said was ⁠related to an issue at its Prestwick centre ⁠in Scotland. "Airports south of Manchester are ​broadly unaffected, however flights heading north and ⁠flights departing Scottish airports are currently subject to ⁠some ​delay," NATS said in a statement.

NATS said Monday's delays were "unrelated to ⁠the issue two weeks ago", when around 2,000 ⁠flights ⁠were cancelled due to a software defect.

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