Pakistan says 28 killed in airstrikes on three targets in Afghanistan

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2026 15:02 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 15:02 IST
Pakistan says 28 killed in airstrikes on three targets in Afghanistan

‌Pakistan's ​information ministry ‌said on Monday ‌that 28 "terrorists" ‌and ⁠suicide bombers were ​killed ⁠in ⁠airstrikes on ​three targets ⁠in Afghanistan.

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