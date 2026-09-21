Pakistan says 28 killed in airstrikes on three targets in Afghanistan
Pakistan's information ministry said on Monday that 28 "terrorists" and suicide bombers were killed in airstrikes on three targets in Afghanistan.
Pakistan's information ministry said on Monday that 28 "terrorists" and suicide bombers were killed in airstrikes on three targets in Afghanistan.
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