Germany's Merz 'grateful' centre-left SPD wants to remain in coalition

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2026 17:36 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 17:36 IST
Germany's Merz 'grateful' centre-left SPD wants to remain in coalition

​German Chancellor ​Friedrich Merz said ‌on Monday ​that he was grateful the ‌centre-left Social Democrats wanted to remain in a coalition with his ‌conservatives after a dramatic setback for ‌his CDU party in state elections. "I am grateful that we have ⁠heard ​from ⁠the Social Democrats this morning that they ⁠intend to remain part of ​the coalition in Berlin," Merz said ⁠at a press conference.

"That applies ⁠to ​us too, and it applies to me as ⁠well. Together, we are determined to rise ⁠to ⁠the historic challenges facing our country," he added. (Writing by ‌Friederike ‌Heine Editing by ​Linda Pasquini)

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