Germany's Merz 'grateful' centre-left SPD wants to remain in coalition
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Monday that he was grateful the centre-left Social Democrats wanted to remain in a coalition with his conservatives after a dramatic setback for his CDU party in state elections. "I am grateful that we have heard from the Social Democrats this morning that they intend to remain part of the coalition in Berlin," Merz said at a press conference.
"That applies to us too, and it applies to me as well. Together, we are determined to rise to the historic challenges facing our country," he added. (Writing by Friederike Heine Editing by Linda Pasquini)