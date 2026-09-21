US, China to hold more AI safety meetings in two months in Shenzhen, Bessent says
Senior US and Chinese officials will meet again to discuss artificial intelligence dangers and communications protocols in about two months in Shenzhen, China, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday. Bessent told CNBC the details after wrapping talks on Sunday night in New York with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng.
He said the two sides had agreed to open a communications or "incident line" in the event of AI safety incidents. "And then we want to start discussing protocols ... so both sides can agree on what the leading AI dangers are, whether it's uncontrollable agents, whether it's non-state actors, and cyber non-state actors," Bessent said.