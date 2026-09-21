US, China to hold more AI safety meetings in two months in Shenzhen, Bessent says

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2026 17:49 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 17:49 IST
US, China to hold more AI safety meetings in two months in Shenzhen, Bessent says

Senior US ​and Chinese ​officials will meet ‌again to ​discuss artificial intelligence dangers and communications protocols ‌in about two months in Shenzhen, China, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said ‌on Monday. Bessent told CNBC the ‌details after wrapping talks on Sunday night in New York with Chinese Vice ⁠Premier ​He ⁠Lifeng.

He said the two sides had agreed ⁠to open a communications or "incident line" ​in the event of AI safety ⁠incidents. "And then we want to start ⁠discussing ​protocols ... so both sides can agree on what the leading ⁠AI dangers are, whether it's uncontrollable agents, whether ⁠it's ⁠non-state actors, and cyber non-state actors," Bessent said.

TRENDING

1
US says it killed four people in strike on vessel in Caribbean

US says it killed four people in strike on vessel in Caribbean

Global
2
Soccer-Saudi drop Al Juwayr from Gulf Cup squad over 'disciplinary' issue

Soccer-Saudi drop Al Juwayr from Gulf Cup squad over 'disciplinary' issue

Global
3
US says it killed four in strike on vessel in the Caribbean

US says it killed four in strike on vessel in the Caribbean

Global
4
Apple's Tim Cook sees Australia's social media curbs as 'world-leading', PM says

Apple's Tim Cook sees Australia's social media curbs as 'world-leading', PM ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Livestock Manure Cut Fertiliser Use? Promise and Pitfalls of Circular Farming

Can We Cut Carbon Without Leaving Workers Behind? Lessons From 79 Global Economies

Early Puberty in Girls: Danish Study Traces Growth Clues Back to the Infant Years

Can Native Shrubs Help Stop Invasive Plants From Reclaiming Gangwon’s Riverbanks?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026