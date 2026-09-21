Papal envoy plans to visit Russia in late September, RIA says

​Papal envoy ​Cardinal ‌Matteo Zuppi plans ​to visit Russia in late ‌September, the RIA state news agency quoted him as saying on ‌Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin's ‌foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov was earlier quoted by state media ⁠as ​saying ⁠he would discuss humanitarian issues related to ⁠the Ukraine conflict with Zuppi.

Zuppi, ​head of the Italian bishops ⁠conference, last visited Moscow in October ⁠2024 ​for talks about family reunification, prisoner of war exchanges, ⁠and prospects for dialogue about ending ⁠the ⁠war in Ukraine.