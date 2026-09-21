Papal envoy plans to visit Russia in late September, RIA says
Papal envoy Cardinal Matteo Zuppi plans to visit Russia in late September, the RIA state news agency quoted him as saying on Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin's foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov was earlier quoted by state media as saying he would discuss humanitarian issues related to the Ukraine conflict with Zuppi.
Zuppi, head of the Italian bishops conference, last visited Moscow in October 2024 for talks about family reunification, prisoner of war exchanges, and prospects for dialogue about ending the war in Ukraine.