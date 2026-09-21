CNN, MS Now, Politico sue Donald Trump over White House ban, court records show

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 20:09 IST
CNN, MS Now, Politico sue Donald Trump over White House ban, court records show

CNN, MS ​NOW and ​Politico sued President ‌Donald Trump ​on Monday for banning them from ‌White House grounds, saying it violated their rights under the U.S. Constitution to cover ‌him. In a complaint filed in ‌the Washington, D.C., federal court, the media outlets said Trump can't ban them ⁠solely ​because ⁠he dislikes what he calls their "negative" coverage, and ⁠reserve coverage for media who offer praise. ​They also said the public deserves "current and ⁠complete information" about their government.

"This ban could ⁠not ​be a more direct assault on the First Amendment nor ⁠a more blatant violation of our most ⁠fundamental constitutional ⁠principles," the media outlets said.

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