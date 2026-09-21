CNN, MS Now, Politico sue Donald Trump over White House ban, court records show
CNN, MS NOW and Politico sued President Donald Trump on Monday for banning them from White House grounds, saying it violated their rights under the U.S. Constitution to cover him. In a complaint filed in the Washington, D.C., federal court, the media outlets said Trump can't ban them solely because he dislikes what he calls their "negative" coverage, and reserve coverage for media who offer praise. They also said the public deserves "current and complete information" about their government.
"This ban could not be a more direct assault on the First Amendment nor a more blatant violation of our most fundamental constitutional principles," the media outlets said.