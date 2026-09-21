Trump, in call with Yemen president, did not pledge military support against Houthis, say sources

US ‌President Donald ​Trump spoke by phone with Yemeni President Rashad al-Alimi on Sunday, ‌four people familiar with the matter said, discussing the advances of the Iran-backed Houthis around a vital global waterway. Alimi ‌requested US support for his Saudi-backed government in its ‌fight against the Houthis, who this month took key areas along the Bab al-Mandeb strait in a lightning offensive.

Two of ⁠the ​sources, one ⁠Yemeni and one Western, said Trump had made no direct ⁠pledge of military support during the call. The White House ​and Yemen's information minister did not immediately respond to ⁠requests for comment.

Trump has said publicly that the US is ⁠in ​contact with the Houthis and that the group has said it will not target U.S. shipping. ⁠The US has designated the Houthis as a terrorist organization. Trump ⁠has also ⁠rebuffed Saudi requests for military support against the Houthis, Reuters has previously reported.