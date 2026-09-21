EU set to lift sanctions on Russia-linked Usmanov, Fridman, EU diplomats say

European ​Union envoys agreed on ​Monday to ‌lift sanctions ​imposed over Russia’s war in Ukraine on businessmen ‌Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman as long as no EU government objects to the ‌move in the coming hours, diplomats said on ‌Monday. The agreement by ambassadors from the EU’s 27 countries came as part of a package ⁠deal ​to ⁠renew sanctions on thousands of other Russian individuals and ⁠entities for three years – much longer than usual ​rollover periods of six or 12 ⁠months, the diplomats said.

To the surprise and anger ⁠of ​some EU countries, France earlier this month joined Slovakia in pushing for ⁠the removal of Russian-Uzbek billionaire Usmanov from the sanctions ⁠list ⁠and Luxembourg then demanded the removal of Fridman, a Russian, according to ‌diplomats.