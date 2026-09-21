Venezuelan delegation led by Rodriguez to discuss debt, energy in US, sources say

A Venezuelan delegation led by interim President Delcy Rodriguez ‌will be taking part in the United Nations General Assembly this week with plans to discuss energy, debt ‌and mining issues with counterparties in the ‌United States, two sources close to the preparations said. That talks are expected to lead to agreements, according to the sources.

Rodriguez ⁠arrived ​in New ⁠York earlyonMonday with her team, in her first trip to ⁠the U.S. after taking office as interim President in ​January under U.S. oversight, following the capture of ⁠then President Nicolas Maduro. The top U.S. diplomat in Venezuela, ⁠John ​Barrett, received her in New York, Venezuela's state TV said.

Venezuelan ministers and top officials have ⁠been advancing in key negotiations for months ahead of ⁠Rodriguez's trip. ⁠She is scheduled to meet U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday.