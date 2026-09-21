Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Brother of Craig Kimbrel dies in motorcycle crash

The younger brother of ​nine-time All-Star reliever Craig Kimbrel was killed in a weekend motorcycle crash in ​Huntsville, Ala. Matt Kimbrel, 36, a former minor league pitcher ‌with ​the Atlanta Braves, died Saturday morning after colliding with a dump truck, police said.

Report: Saints OT Kelvin Banks Jr. (ankle) could go on IR

New Orleans Saints left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. could be headed to injured reserve after sustaining a suspected high-ankle sprain in Sunday's ‌win at Baltimore, NFL Network reported. Banks, 22, was carted off late in the third quarter of the 24-17 victory over the Ravens. He is set to have an MRI to determine the severity of the injury, which has a typical recovery timeline of several weeks.

MLS and USMNT F Gyasi Zardes announces retirement

Two-time MLS Cup champion and U.S. men's national team veteran Gyasi ‌Zardes announced his retirement Sunday. The 35-year-old forward scored 106 goals in 328 MLS matches and tallied 14 more in 68 caps with the USMNT.

F Kevin Hayes retires ‌after 805 games with 5 teams

Forward Kevin Hayes is hanging up his skates after scoring 446 points across 12 NHL seasons with five teams. The retirement announcement was made Monday by the KHL following a brief stint with a Russian club.

Chargers S Derwin James (finger) to play with cast

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James sustained a fractured finger in Sunday's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The five-time Pro Bowl selection told ESPN he ⁠will continue ​playing with a cast on his broken left pinky.

Joaquin ⁠Niemann hasn't signed on to LIV for 2027

Joaquin Niemann, the most successful player in LIV Golf history, confirmed that he has not committed to the league for the 2027 season. "No, nothing yet," the 27-year-old from ⁠Chile told reporters Sunday after a T21 finish at the DP World Tour's BMW PGA Championship in England.

Soccer-Wrexham owners buy Turf pub next to Racecourse Ground

Wrexham's Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have ​purchased the Turf pub, the historic venue beside the Racecourse Ground that has become a familiar backdrop in the club's rise and the award-winning Welcome to Wrexham documentary ⁠series co-produced by and starring the owners. The deal, agreed between Wrexham Holdings and Admiral Taverns, brings the club, its stadium and the pub where Wrexham was founded in 1864 under common ownership.

New Pro Flag Showcase to kick ⁠off ​Super Bowl week

This season's Super Bowl LXI week in Los Angeles will begin with a new annual flag football competition. The NFL and TMRW Sports, the company behind TGL golf, announced the Pro Flag Showcase on Monday.

Francisco Alvarez's blast ignites Mets rout of Phillies

Francisco Alvarez had two hits Saturday, including the go-ahead three-run homer in the fifth, as the ⁠host New York Mets routed the skidding Philadelphia Phillies 10-3. Carson Benge was 3-for-4 with a solo homer and two RBIs for the Mets (71-84), who have won the middle two ⁠games of the four-game series. Brett Baty had ⁠two hits, including a run-scoring single, while Benge, Juan Soto and Bo Bichette each had RBI singles during a four-run eighth.

Miami RB Marty Brown, WR Joshua Moore out for season

No. 6 Miami's 33-20 road win over Wake Forest last Friday proved costly on the ‌injury front. Running back Marty ‌Brown and wide receiver Joshua Moore both will miss the rest of the season due to ​injuries, Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal said Monday morning.