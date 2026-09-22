Kremlin says military is working to resolve humanitarian crisis in Russian-controlled Oleshky

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2026 03:40 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 03:40 IST
Kremlin says military is working to resolve humanitarian crisis in Russian-controlled Oleshky

The ‌Kremlin said ​on Monday that Oleshky, a town in the part of Ukraine's ‌Kherson region that Russia controls, had critical problems with food and medicine supplies, but that Russia's military was working ‌to resolve them.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Ukraine's delegation ‌intended to raise before the UN General Assembly the issue of Oleshky, where he said 6,000 residents, including 200 children, "were dying ⁠from ​hunger and ⁠cold." "The occupiers are not allowing humanitarian aid through. We have ⁠been negotiating evacuation for a long time... and Russia is ​giving no reply," Sybiha said in a video ⁠posted on Facebook.

"We will talk about Oleshky here, at the ⁠highest ​level, and we will apply pressure so that the world hears this and makes Russia provide ⁠humanitarian access," he said. Nearly 130 heads of state are ⁠visiting New ⁠York this week for the UN General Assembly.

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