Burberry shows embroidered trench coats and flowery skirt suits for summer 2027

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2026 03:42 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 03:42 IST
Burberry shows embroidered trench coats and flowery skirt suits for summer 2027

Burberry creative director ​Daniel Lee showed bright floral ​trench coats and checked short ‌suits ​in his summer 2027 collection for the British luxury brand.

The show at Chelsea College of Arts ‌in London took place in a minimalist bright white cube, with guests including actors Jason Statham and Chiwetel Ejiofor, rappers Skepta and Kano, and Mayor of ‌London Sadiq Khan watching from wooden seats printed with Burberry's check. Women ‌wore skirt suits in windowpane check fabric overlaid with intricately embroidered mimosa and lavender flowers, a motif repeated on matching pumps.

The bright florals also featured on checked short ⁠suits for men, ​and on ⁠fluid, sheer trench coats in pastel blue and aubergine worn over striped dresses. Patterns ranged from ⁠muted, ditsy florals to clashing stripes and face prints, with bright yellow, pink, ​and green looks cutting through a palette of greys and beiges.

Skirts ⁠covered in sequins or bright red pompoms were worn with short airy jackets with ⁠epaulettes. Lee's ​show notes emphasised wearability. "There's an intentional imperfection: the idea of owning a piece, living in it," he wrote.

The men's looks were inspired by ⁠street wear, featuring trouser chains and denim, but paired with flowery shirts ⁠giving them a 1970s ⁠feel. Rapper Central Cee made his Burberry runway debut in the show, wearing low-slung jeans and a jacket with ‌the ‌hood up.

TRENDING

1
Bessent says US, China had successful meeting with focus on trade, AI

Bessent says US, China had successful meeting with focus on trade, AI

Global
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech leads shares higher in Asia, oil eases

GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech leads shares higher in Asia, oil eases

Global
3
Australia to seek UN security council seat from 2029

Australia to seek UN security council seat from 2029

Global
4
NFL-Williams and Daniels, top two picks from 2024 NFL Draft, carted off with injuries

NFL-Williams and Daniels, top two picks from 2024 NFL Draft, carted off with...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Higher Education Be Inclusive Without Putting Global South Knowledge on Equal Footing?

How the Hormuz LNG Shock Quietly Erased $241 Billion from US Debt

Can Livestock Manure Cut Fertiliser Use? Promise and Pitfalls of Circular Farming

Can We Cut Carbon Without Leaving Workers Behind? Lessons From 79 Global Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026