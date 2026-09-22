Burberry shows embroidered trench coats and flowery skirt suits for summer 2027

Burberry creative director ​Daniel Lee showed bright floral ​trench coats and checked short ‌suits ​in his summer 2027 collection for the British luxury brand.

The show at Chelsea College of Arts ‌in London took place in a minimalist bright white cube, with guests including actors Jason Statham and Chiwetel Ejiofor, rappers Skepta and Kano, and Mayor of ‌London Sadiq Khan watching from wooden seats printed with Burberry's check. Women ‌wore skirt suits in windowpane check fabric overlaid with intricately embroidered mimosa and lavender flowers, a motif repeated on matching pumps.

The bright florals also featured on checked short ⁠suits for men, ​and on ⁠fluid, sheer trench coats in pastel blue and aubergine worn over striped dresses. Patterns ranged from ⁠muted, ditsy florals to clashing stripes and face prints, with bright yellow, pink, ​and green looks cutting through a palette of greys and beiges.

Skirts ⁠covered in sequins or bright red pompoms were worn with short airy jackets with ⁠epaulettes. Lee's ​show notes emphasised wearability. "There's an intentional imperfection: the idea of owning a piece, living in it," he wrote.

The men's looks were inspired by ⁠street wear, featuring trouser chains and denim, but paired with flowery shirts ⁠giving them a 1970s ⁠feel. Rapper Central Cee made his Burberry runway debut in the show, wearing low-slung jeans and a jacket with ‌the ‌hood up.