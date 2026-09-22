Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Pennsylvania measles cases near 800 as outbreak grows

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 792 measles cases on Monday, 25 more than on Friday, as ​the state's outbreak grew further, remaining at the center of the nation's worst measles resurgence in decades. Here are some more details:

Poland watchdog fines ​Neuca in decade-long drug pricing cartel

Poland's competition regulator UOKiK said on Monday it fined pharmaceutical wholesaler ‌Neuca ​499 million zlotys ($131 million) for participating in a pricing cartel that lasted more than a decade, sending its shares sharply lower. The penalty was the largest in a total 905 million zloty fine against four wholesalers that shared drug pricing data for more than 10 years, UOKiK said. The regulator added that the three largest groups controlled more than 70% of Poland's wholesale drug market.

Beacon's gene therapy for vision loss condition meets main trial goal

Beacon Therapeutics said on ‌Monday its experimental gene therapy improved the ability to read in low-light conditions in a late-stage trial on people with a form of inherited eye disease that can cause progressive vision loss. Here are some details:

'Momnesia' pregnancy forgetfulness linked to brain circuit disruption

It is sometimes called "momnesia," "mommy brain," "pregnancy brain" or "baby brain" — the forgetfulness, mental fogginess and cognitive changes that many women may experience during pregnancy. For instance, a woman might walk into the kitchen and forget why she did, or perhaps misplace her car keys in the bathroom. Scientists know it is a real biological phenomenon, and now have found a possible explanation, identifying a specific brain circuit that becomes disrupted under the ‌sustained high levels of estrogen that accompany pregnancy.

Grail rallies as FDA staff flags no major concerns for multi-cancer test

The US FDA's staff reviewers did not raise major concerns about the accuracy and safety of Grail's blood test designed to detect more than 50 cancers, sending the company's shares soaring ‌35% on Monday. The findings on the screening test, called Galleri, will be discussed at the FDA's external advisers' meeting on Wednesday to review Grail's request for premarket approval.

J&J's Caplyta meets main goal of bipolar mania study

Johnson & Johnson said on Monday its experimental use of Caplyta for bipolar mania met the main goal of a late-stage study, bringing the drug a step closer to expanding beyond its currently approved uses. J&J gained Caplyta through its $14.6 billion acquisition of Intra-Cellular Therapies last year to bolster its neuroscience business.

Factbox-Weight-loss drug developers line up to tap lucrative market as competition heats up

The weight-loss drug market is booming, with biotech firms racing to capture a slice of the fast-growing sector dominated by Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly. Analysts expect the weight-loss sector ⁠to generate about $100 billion ​in annual sales in the next decade.

Nvidia, QIA-backed Iambic Therapeutics files for US ⁠IPO as biotech boom rolls on

Drug developer Iambic Therapeutics, backed by chip giant Nvidia and Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, filed for a US initial public offering on Monday, bolstering a busy slate of biotech listings in the fall window. While the fall IPO window has gotten off to a rocky start amid uncertainty surrounding the Iran war, AI-led disruptions, rising bond yields and ⁠interest rate hikes, analysts say biotech listings have remained relatively insulated from such pressures.

Australia's Telix Pharma agrees to buy Germany's ITM Isotope for about $1.65 billion

Australia's Telix Pharmaceuticals said on Monday it has agreed to acquire Germany-based ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE for about $1.65 billion on a cash- and debt-free basis, further boosting its radiopharmaceutical ambitions. After adjustments, ITM shareholders are expected ​to receive about $1.25 billion in Telix shares at $11.84 per share.

Wegovy maker Novo shares slump as management grilled on pricing, M&A

Novo Nordisk shares slid as much as 9% on Monday as executives faced tough questions from analysts over the drugmaker's pricing power and dealmaking strategy ⁠ahead of looming patent expiries. Novo aims to launch more than five blockbuster drugs by 2030 and deliver more than 150 billion Danish crowns ($23 billion) in pipeline sales in 2035, CEO Mike Doustdar said at the drugmaker's capital markets day in London.

Drug developer ADARx seeks $1.74 billion valuation in US IPO

ADARx Pharmaceuticals, which develops RNA-based drugs for rare diseases, said on Monday that it was targeting a ⁠valuation of ​up to $1.74 billion, as it joins a wave of biotech companies planning for a US IPO. Drugmaker AbbVie has agreed to invest up to $100 million in a concurrent private placement, which would give it a roughly 4.9% stake post-IPO, ADARx said. AbbVie had paid the company $335 million in May 2025 for a research collaboration.

Novo says CagriSema shows greater weight loss than Lilly rival in diabetes patients

Novo Nordisk said on Monday its next-generation experimental drug, CagriSema, delivered an estimated average weight loss of 12.4% in a late-stage trial in patients with diabetes, outperforming Eli Lilly's rival drug. It has been viewed as a successor to ⁠Novo's blockbuster weight-loss drug, Wegovy, which faces patent expiries after 2030, and could help the Danish drugmaker claw back ground lost to Lilly in the fast-growing weight-loss market.

Smart ring maker Oura eyes $15.6 billion IPO valuation in fall listings demand test

Oura kicked off the roadshow for its US initial ⁠public offering on Monday, targeting a fully-diluted valuation of $15.62 billion as the smart ring ⁠maker tests investor appetite for consumer technology companies after a tepid start to the fall IPO season. The IPO, expected sometime next week, comes as markets have been on edge in recent weeks over uncertainty around the AI trade, rising bond yields and a shifting Federal Reserve rate outlook.

Wegovy-maker Novo faces calls to map out strategy beyond weight-loss drugs

Wegovy-maker Novo Nordisk's CEO Mike Doustdar will face pressure on Monday to set out his strategy for competing ‌with US rival Eli Lilly and how he plans ‌to boost the company's growth beyond the blockbuster weight-loss drug. Novo rode a wave of demand after launching Wegovy in 2021 which helped it become Europe's most valuable ​listed firm in 2023 with a market capitalisation of more than $600 billion.