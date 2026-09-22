South Korea court cuts ex-First Lady Kim Keon Hee's prison term to five years, Yonhap says

​A South ​Korean ‌appeals court on Tuesday ​reduced a prison term ‌given to former First Lady Kim Keon Hee to five years ‌from seven over her ‌conviction for receiving bribes during her husband's presidency, the Yonhap News Agency ⁠reported. Kim, ​the ⁠wife of former President Yoon Suk ⁠Yeol, was found guilty by a ​lower court in June of ⁠accepting luxury items in exchange for ⁠political ​favours.

Yoon was impeached for his failed December ⁠2024 martial law declaration and later sentenced ⁠to ⁠life in prison for masterminding an insurrection.