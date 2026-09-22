South Korea court cuts ex-First Lady Kim Keon Hee's prison term to five years, Yonhap says
A South Korean appeals court on Tuesday reduced a prison term given to former First Lady Kim Keon Hee to five years from seven over her conviction for receiving bribes during her husband's presidency, the Yonhap News Agency reported. Kim, the wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, was found guilty by a lower court in June of accepting luxury items in exchange for political favours.
Yoon was impeached for his failed December 2024 martial law declaration and later sentenced to life in prison for masterminding an insurrection.