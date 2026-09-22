Residents of Nigeria's north-central Niger protested ​on Monday over the abduction of hundreds of ​people who they said remained ‌in captivity ​a month after gunmen attacked several communities in one of the country's largest mass kidnappings.

The protesters, from Dekara and neighbouring communities in Borgu district ‌where residents say armed men abducted about 600 people, mostly women, children and the elderly, converged on the local government headquarters in New Bussa to demand the captives' release. Borgu, roughly 300 km (186 miles) from the state ‌capital Minna, lies along Nigeria's border with the Republic of Benin to the west.

The protest increases ‌pressure on President Bola Tinubu's government to tackle insecurity, a hot issue ahead of elections in January 2027. Although Tinubu ordered an immediate rescue operation following the August 21 attacks, the kidnap victims have yet to be found.

"Security agencies have been mobilised, but ⁠we ​are yet to get any ⁠response from them. The government is definitely making efforts to rescue the people," Niger State Commissioner for Information Obed Nuhu Nana ⁠told Reuters. 'CLOSE TO 700' IN CAPTIVITY

Residents have previously said about 600 people were abducted but authorities have not ​given a number. Abdullahi Yahaya Sadauki, president of the Borgu Youths Development Association, said communities now estimated ⁠that close to 700 people were being held by kidnappers.

Reuters could not independently verify the figure. "Let a head count be ⁠conducted ​in the villages. That will be the best way to establish if our claim is true or not," Sadauki said.

Abdulmutallib Dindey, a member of the youth association and among the protesters, said ⁠insecurity had restricted residents' access to markets and healthcare. Hanifa Konkoso, 26, said shops were closed in Borgu ⁠despite Monday being a market ⁠day as residents observed a shutdown.

"We want the government to take action," she said, adding that residents continue pressing authorities to secure the release of the ‌captives and ‌restore security.