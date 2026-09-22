EU and Philippines agree free trade deal
The European Union and the Philippines have reached a "substantial agreement" on a free trade deal, the European Commission said on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.8725 euros)
The European Union and the Philippines have reached a "substantial agreement" on a free trade deal, the European Commission said on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.8725 euros)
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