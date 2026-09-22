Hormuz vessel traffic falls to two, data shows

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2026 14:32 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 14:32 IST
Hormuz vessel traffic falls to two, data shows

Commodity vessels crossing the Strait ​of Hormuz fell to two on ​Monday from 10 a day earlier, ‌preliminary shipping ​data showed on Tuesday.

The figures exclude any vessels that might have crossed the strait with their Automatic Identification System transponders turned off ‌to avoid detection. A minerals-laden Panama-flagged Supramax and a Liberia-flagged bulk carrier entered the waterway via an unknown route, Kpler data showed.

Before the Iran conflict started on February 28, the strait typically handled about 125 ‌large, commercial vessels per day, including tankers, gas carriers, bulkers and container vessels, accounting for some 20% ‌of the world’s daily crude oil and liquefied natural gas supply. Meanwhile, a crude oil tanker and a liquefied petroleum gas carrier were attacked while crossing the Strait of Hormuz in separate incidents, shipping intelligence and tracking firm Marisks Intelligence ⁠said on ​Tuesday.

The Isle of Man-flagged ⁠crude oil tanker LR Stephanie was struck by an unidentified projectile while entering the waterway on Monday, resulting in minor ⁠injuries to two crew members, Marisks said in a report. The vessel is managed by Universal Tanker Corp., ​LSEG data showed. The company did not immediately respond to Reuters' email request for comment.

On Sunday, ⁠the Liberia-flagged LPG tanker Al Maryah was struck while outbound, the report added. The vessel is managed by Abu Dhabi ⁠National ​Oil Company. "We do not comment on specific operational matters, including voyage planning or vessel movements," ADNOC Logistics and Services’ media office said in response to a Reuters email seeking comment.

Both vessels were ⁠able to continue without towing assistance, the report said. "Responsibility for both incidents remains unconfirmed, and neither vessel ⁠has been identified ⁠on publicly reported Iranian Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) 'non-compliant' lists," Marisks said.

At the Bab el-Mandeb Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea, 26 vessels crossed ‌on Monday, ‌unchanged from a day earlier.

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