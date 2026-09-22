Austrian ex-billionaire Benko found guilty of insolvency fraud at retrial -media
An Austrian court retrying former property billionaire Rene Benko for insolvency fraud found him guilty on Tuesday of an additional count, increasing his prison sentence to 30 months from the original two years, Austrian media reported. The court in his home city of Innsbruck convicted him in October of one count of insolvency fraud but acquitted him on a second.
Austria's Supreme Court upheld the conviction on appeal in July but ordered a retrial on a second count, on which he was found guilty on Tuesday, media at the trial reported.