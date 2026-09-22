​An Austrian ​court retrying former ‌property billionaire ​Rene Benko for insolvency fraud found ‌him guilty on Tuesday of an additional count, increasing his prison ‌sentence to 30 months ‌from the original two years, Austrian media reported. The court in his home ⁠city ​of ⁠Innsbruck convicted him in October of one ⁠count of insolvency fraud but ​acquitted him on a second.

Austria's Supreme ⁠Court upheld the conviction on ⁠appeal ​in July but ordered a retrial on a second ⁠count, on which he was found ⁠guilty ⁠on Tuesday, media at the trial reported.