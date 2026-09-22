Trump calls on all ICC members to resign immediately

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 20:46 IST
Trump calls on all ICC members to resign immediately

​U.S. President Donald ‌Trump on ​Tuesday urged members of ‌the International Criminal Court to resign and condemned what he ‌called an "out of control institution" ‌and "an evil group of people." Trump told the United Nations ⁠General ​Assembly ⁠that the US would not allow ⁠military servicemembers to be ​subject to what he called show ⁠trials by an anti-American ⁠tribunal.

"I ​call on all nations that are members ⁠of the ICC to officially resign ⁠from ⁠this rogue institution immediately," he said.

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