Trump calls on all ICC members to resign immediately
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged members of the International Criminal Court to resign and condemned what he called an "out of control institution" and "an evil group of people." Trump told the United Nations General Assembly that the US would not allow military servicemembers to be subject to what he called show trials by an anti-American tribunal.
"I call on all nations that are members of the ICC to officially resign from this rogue institution immediately," he said.