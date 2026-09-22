Trump says freedom will be coming to Cuba in UN speech
US President Donald Trump criticized Cuba as a failed state and said freedom will be coming to the Communist-run island in an UN address Tuesday that touted greater US involvement in the region. "My administration is also seeking a fundamental change in the situation in Cuba, where the communist regime is under great pressure-the biggest pressure they've ever been under. It's an absolutely failed State, it's failing like never before, and it will fall," Trump said in the speech to the UN General Assembly.
"Communism will never be coming to America, but freedom will be coming to Cuba."