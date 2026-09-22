Trump says freedom will be coming to Cuba in UN speech

​US President ​Donald Trump criticized ‌Cuba as ​a failed state and said freedom ‌will be coming to the Communist-run island in an UN address Tuesday ‌that touted greater US involvement in ‌the region. "My administration is also seeking a fundamental change in the situation ⁠in ​Cuba, ⁠where the communist regime is under ⁠great pressure-the biggest pressure they've ever been ​under. It's an absolutely failed State, ⁠it's failing like never before, and ⁠it will ​fall," Trump said in the speech to the ⁠UN General Assembly.

"Communism will never be ⁠coming ⁠to America, but freedom will be coming to Cuba."