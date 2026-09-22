Soccer-Real Madrid call for new LaLiga president following Tebas statements

Real Madrid want a new LaLiga president in light of ​what they called "intolerable" comments from incumbent Javier Tebas, ​who said earlier on Tuesday that claims ‌of ​officiating bias against the club belonged to "another galaxy". After losing 2-1 to Atletico Madrid on Sunday, Real headlined the match report on their website: 'Terrible refereeing decides the derby'.

Real were ‌furious that Atletico defender Cristian Romero was not sent off for a stamp on Jude Bellingham and also complained about a challenge by Lee Kang-in on Federico Valverde. Real manager Jose Mourinho aimed sharp criticism at referee Miguel Angel Ortiz Arias ‌and those who appointed him.

The Portuguese coach said his side could win the title "if they let us compete on ‌a level playing field." Real are currently in fourth place, six points behind reigning champions Barcelona after seven matches.

Tebas had said on Monday that the narrative being pushed by Real was a smokescreen to cover up shortcomings on the pitch. "Claiming that referees are told to go against Real ⁠Madrid is ​living in another galaxy," Tebas ⁠said on social media.

"It's more comfortable to point to a conspiracy than to explain what's happening on the pitch." Real responded with a statement on ⁠their website condemning Tebas' declarations and saying LaLiga needed new leadership.

"Our club considers it intolerable that the president of LaLiga uses his ​institutional position to continue discrediting and attacking Real Madrid," said the statement. "Given this inappropriate and persistent behaviour, ⁠we believe that the professional football competition in Spain urgently needs a leader capable of managing it and realising its full potential with the fundamental ⁠duty ​of neutrality."

Reuters has asked LaLiga for comment. Tebas, a self-proclaimed Real Madrid fan, has been in charge of LaLiga since 2013. In December 2023, he ran unopposed for a fourth term and his current mandate lasts until 2027.

During ⁠his presidency, Tebas has regularly been vocal on disagreements with Real Madrid, while LaLiga and the club have also clashed ⁠in the courtroom in recent ⁠years. Real filed to annul decisions made by LaLiga in 2022 for infringing their participation rights as they were excluded from the Control Body for the management of the league's ‌audiovisual rights. In ‌June, Spain's Supreme Court ruled in Real's favour.