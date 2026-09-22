NATO chief welcomes US-Denmark-Greenland deal, cites need for Arctic security

​A ​new agreement ‌between Denmark, the ​United States and ‌Greenland will strengthen collective security, NATO Chief Mark Rutte said ‌on Tuesday, adding that greater ‌security in the Arctic and North Atlantic was essential ⁠for ​Europe ⁠and North America alike.

Earlier on ⁠Tuesday, the US, Denmark and ​Greenland signed an agreement that ⁠permits a larger US ⁠military ​presence on Greenland and may resolve a ⁠standoff over the strategically located and ⁠mineral-rich ⁠Arctic island.