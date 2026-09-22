NATO chief welcomes US-Denmark-Greenland deal, cites need for Arctic security
A new agreement between Denmark, the United States and Greenland will strengthen collective security, NATO Chief Mark Rutte said on Tuesday, adding that greater security in the Arctic and North Atlantic was essential for Europe and North America alike.
Earlier on Tuesday, the US, Denmark and Greenland signed an agreement that permits a larger US military presence on Greenland and may resolve a standoff over the strategically located and mineral-rich Arctic island.