Poland suspects fire at Starlink station was act of sabotage

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2026 12:08 IST | Created: 24-09-2026 12:08 IST
Poland suspects fire at Starlink station was act of sabotage

A fire ​broke out on Wednesday ​evening at a ‌ground-based Starlink ​satellite communications station in central Poland providing connectivity for the region, ‌including Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski said, adding the systems were now operational. Poland has been on heightened ‌alert for acts of sabotage since Russia's invasion ‌of neighbouring Ukraine in 2022. Russia has repeatedly denied any such action.

"The fire engulfed the power station and the ⁠generator; ​it is clear ⁠that this act of sabotage was deliberately designed to disable ⁠the station — effectively cutting off the internet connection... and disrupting ​internet access for various institutions, including the Ukrainian ⁠military," he said. "While everything is operational today, we must ⁠recognise —as ​Prime Minister Tusk recently noted — that this is an element of hybrid warfare."

He added that ⁠while it was not established that Russia was responsible ⁠for the ⁠fire, "many signs suggest this aligns with Russia’s new doctrine of attack".

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