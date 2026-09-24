US FAA says error messages in telecommunications circuit prompted shift to backup on Sunday
The head of the Federal Aviation Administration said a series of error messages in a telecommunications circuit prompted the agency on Sunday to switch to a backup fiber line before an outage snarled thousands of flights along the East Coast.
The FAA said its contractor L3Harris advised they wanted to switch to the backup on Sunday to begin troubleshooting before a New Jersey Transit contractor on Monday accidentally cut the backup fiber line near New Brunswick, New Jersey.