UK pledges £331 million to address climate-linked security risks

​Britain ​said on ‌Wednesday it ​would provide £331 million ($438.24 ‌million) to help tackle climate change and biodiversity ‌loss-driven instability, warning that environmental ‌shocks are increasingly becoming a national security ⁠threat. The ​government ⁠said the funding would ⁠go to the ​Global Environment Facility to support ⁠food and water ⁠security ​and protect ecosystems, including forests in ⁠the Amazon and Congo Basin.

($1 = ⁠0.7553 ⁠pounds)