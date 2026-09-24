UK pledges £331 million to address climate-linked security risks
Britain said on Wednesday it would provide £331 million ($438.24 million) to help tackle climate change and biodiversity loss-driven instability, warning that environmental shocks are increasingly becoming a national security threat. The government said the funding would go to the Global Environment Facility to support food and water security and protect ecosystems, including forests in the Amazon and Congo Basin.
($1 = 0.7553 pounds)