Games-Japan schoolboy Ohashi shrugs off COVID to smash 200m breaststroke world record

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 24-09-2026 19:11 IST
Games-Japan schoolboy Ohashi shrugs off COVID to smash 200m breaststroke world record

​Little more than a week after coming down with COVID-19, 17-year-old schoolboy Shin Ohashi lit up the Asian Games pool with a breaststroke world record that left Japan wondering whether a successor to Kosuke ‌Kitajima had emerged.

Ohashi stormed to his second gold of the Games with a time of 2:04.83 in the 200m event at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, smashing the previous record (2:05.48) set by China's Qin Haiyang at the 2023 world championships in Fukuoka. Big things were expected of Ohashi at this meet, having won ‌five medals at last year's world junior championships.

Falling ill in the leadup was not ideal but he said being forced to take some ‌rest may have helped him. "Regarding COVID, after all, there was a part where it created a little anxiety for me mentally," said Ohashi, who shared the 100m breaststroke gold with China's Dong Zhihao three days ago, with Qin taking bronze.

"But, conversely, physically it was very -- well, in a sense, I think it was good that I was able to ⁠properly rest ​my body as a period of ⁠recovery." Olympic champion Leon Marchand, who visited the Games pool this week, described Ohashi as a "scary" prospect ahead of the Frenchman's defence of his 200m breaststroke title at Los Angeles ⁠2028.

NATURAL MUSCLE His coach Shin Ota said he was a great learner, even if like many high school boys, he was often glued to his phone.

"He has this ​kind of absent-minded appearance, and looks as though he's not thinking about anything, but, yeah, he really loves swimming and he's incredibly ⁠enthusiastic about studying it," said Ota, admitting the world record was a surprise to him. "I've answered this in various interviews, but I have this sense that I hardly teach him anything.

"But, ⁠as ​you can see, he's got a lot of muscle, but it's not as though he's doing weight training. It's natural muscle, so I think that's another part of what's remarkable about him." Japan has a proud history in the breaststroke, and counts Kitajima as one of the nation's ⁠swimming greats.

Kitajima claimed back-to-back 100 and 200m breaststroke gold medals at the 2004-08 Olympics, the only swimmer to achieve that "double-double". Ohashi's coach said it ⁠was early days for Ohashi but he ⁠could see him following Kitajima onto an Olympic podium.

"While gaining those experiences one by one and getting accustomed to them, I think he'll surely be able to win a medal at the Olympics as well," said ‌Ota. "And for him to ‌become like Kitajima, he'll also need to grow as a person."

TRENDING

1
Russia kills eight in strikes on Ukraine as Trump meets Zelenskiy

Russia kills eight in strikes on Ukraine as Trump meets Zelenskiy

Global
2
UK ready to lead global push on AI Standards, Burnham tells UN

UK ready to lead global push on AI Standards, Burnham tells UN

Global
3
Trump says freedom will come to Cuba in UN speech

Trump says freedom will come to Cuba in UN speech

Global
4
US top diplomat Rubio to meet Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov on Wednesday

US top diplomat Rubio to meet Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov on Wednesday

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Inside Dutch Social Housing: Smart Sensors Connecting Daily Life With Energy Use

Home Visits Linked to Better Timing of First Foods for HIV-Exposed Babies in Tanzania

Tracking Every Meal: Bihar Experiment Offers New Lessons for Tackling Child Malnutrition

Cocoa Under Pressure as Extreme Rainfall Erodes Farm Yields

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026