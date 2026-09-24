France says ICC warrant posed no obstacle to Netanyahu overflight

France defended its decision to let Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin ​Netanyahu's plane cross its airspace en route to ​the United Nations on Thursday, saying international ‌law ​did not require action despite an International Criminal Court arrest warrant against him over alleged war crimes. France is a signatory of the ICC's founding Rome Statute ‌and is formally bound to cooperate with the court, including arresting suspects who enter its territory. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pascal Confavreux told reporters the clearance was "in full conformity with international law".

"The Rome Statute does not impose any obligations regarding overflights ‌of its territory by a state plane which has a passenger who is targeted by an arrest ‌warrant," Confavreux said. Netanyahu is unable to travel to many countries because of an International Criminal Court arrest warrants issued against him and his then-defense minister as well as the then-military commander of Hamas in 2024.

Israel rejects the jurisdiction of the Hague-based court and denies war crimes in ⁠Gaza, where ​it waged a military ⁠campaign it says was aimed at eliminating Hamas following the deadly attack on Israel by the militant Palestinian group on October 7, 2023. It ⁠is contesting the warrants against Netanyahu and his former defence chief Yoav Gallant. Flight-tracking app Flightradar24 showed Netanyahu's plane flew over Greece, ​Italy and France. A spokesperson for Italy's Foreign Ministry said they could not immediately answer whether Israeli authorities ⁠had sought permission for an overflight.

Last year Netanyahu flew a circuitous route to New York to skirt the airspace of several European ⁠countries, ​including France, media reported at the time. Washington has announced a campaign to isolate the court. US President Donald Trump this week urged ICC members to quit what he called an "out of control institution". France has said ⁠it condemns the threats against the court.

Netanyahu was making an unusually short visit to the US for his address to ⁠world leaders at the ⁠UN General Assembly. He arrived in New York around 9 a.m. ET (1300 GMT) and was expected to fly back later in the day after delivering his speech.