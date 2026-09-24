"CEC can't act unilaterally": Himanta Biswa Sarma slams Opposition over ECI rift reports, calls targeting of the poll body a "political campaign"

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday defended Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar following a media report claiming internal rifts within the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. He stated that decisions in the poll panel are made strictly by majority or consensus, dismissing criticism from the Opposition as "desperation".

"The Election Commission cannot take a decision when the Chief Election Commissioner or other Election Commissioners are in the minority. Every decision of the Election Commission must be taken by a majority, as it is a collective body. Therefore, conveying the message across the country that the Chief Election Commissioner has taken decisions unilaterally is not in line with the constitutional framework," CM Sarma told reporters in Guwahati. Under Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 18 of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, 2023, the Election Commission functions as a multi-member body where the CEC and the two ECs have equal voting power.

Sarma pointed out that legally, the CEC cannot overrule the other two commissioners if they jointly oppose a measure, which makes unilateral decision-making impossible in final orders. The Assam Chief Minister said, "Decisions or views expressed prior to deliberations are a different matter, but any final decision by the Election Commission is taken only through consensus or a majority view. That is why targeting the Chief Election Commissioner is merely a political campaign."

Sarma argued that portraying the CEC as an authoritarian ruler misrepresents the legal mechanics of the ECI. He asserted that final orders carrying the poll body's authority require approval across the panel, meaning any narrative framing the CEC as acting completely alone contradicts constitutional rules. "I do not believe the Chief Election Commissioner can take any decision without consulting the other Election Commissioners. Thus, targeting the Chief Election Commissioner merely reflects the desperation of the opposition and the 'Dimagi Naxals'," he added.

These remarks came after The Indian Express published a fresh media report stating that the Goa Chief Electoral Officer wrote to Delhi eight times in seven days, asking for that access to be enabled, but all in vain. This media report follows the earlier one, which revealed that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected at least 14 times over 10 months to decisions and orders related to the SIR process.

Meanwhile, addressing administrative developments in the state, the Chief Minister also announced dates for key local body polls, confirming that they would be conducted without party symbols. "We will hold the Mising Autonomous Council and Sonowal Autonomous Council elections in November, and both elections will be party-less," Sarma said. (ANI)