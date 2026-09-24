FDA nominee Overton says all US vaccines safe as Senator Cassidy presses on shots

Dr. Heidi ‌Overton, President ​Donald Trump's pick to lead the embattled US FDA, told senators on Thursday that all vaccines on the US market are safe and effective, as the health committee's Republican chairman pressed her on immunization at her confirmation hearing. In his opening statement, US Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana pressed Overton to affirm the ‌safety of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine and to commit to keeping politics out of the agency's decisions.

He criticized Overton for standing behind Trump when the president signed an executive order breaking up the childhood vaccine schedule into more doses, a move physicians' groups and vaccine makers strongly oppose. Cassidy, himself a physician, said the order was based on "zero scientific evidence" and would raise costs for families. Cassidy, noting Overton's presence when Trump called ‌the MMR shot "potentially quite lethal", pressed the nominee on whether she would break with the president's characterization of the vaccine at a time when the country is experiencing its worst measles outbreak in decades due ‌to declining vaccination rates.

Overton affirmed its safety. "The MMR vaccine is not lethal," Overton said. "Yes, senator, the MMR vaccine is safe and effective," she said. "Every vaccine on the US market right now are safe and effective according to the FDA," she added, when Cassidy asked her if any were not.

TRUMP'S 'AMERICA FIRST' PICK Trump nominated Overton, a White House policy aide, in August, turning to an "America First" ally to steady an agency shaken by staff losses, low morale and fights over vaccines, the abortion pill and drug approvals.

If confirmed, Overton ⁠will take ​over a Food and Drug Administration that has lost more ⁠than 3,000 staff over the past year, including division heads, and is under pressure to rebuild confidence among industry and public-health groups. Overton, a preventive medicine physician and deputy director of the White House Domestic Policy Council, previously worked at the America First Policy ⁠Institute, a conservative think tank.

DEMOCRATS CHALLENGE ABORTION PILL STANCE Her anti-abortion views drew Democratic scrutiny and opposition from abortion-rights advocates. Overton had called the Supreme Court's 2022 decision overturning Roe v. Wade "a huge victory for life."

Democratic Senator Patty Murray of Washington ​repeatedly pressed Overton on whether she personally agreed that the abortion pill mifepristone is safe and effective. Overton declined to give a direct answer, saying her job would be to abide by the ⁠statutory standards for safety and efficacy. "I know that it has met the safety and efficacy standard according to the FDA review," she said.

Murray said Overton had published an article three years ago describing medication abortion as dangerous to women. The senator called it "alarming" that a ⁠nominee ​would contradict decades of scientific evidence. Overton said she had always been driven by data. Murray also pressed Overton on whether an intrauterine device, or IUD, is birth control rather than an abortion. Overton twice declined to answer directly, saying she would be "fully briefed" on the agency's prior decisions if confirmed. Murray called the non-answer "outrageous."

If confirmed, Overton would inherit an FDA review of mifepristone that abortion-rights groups say is politically motivated and ⁠that could lead to tighter restrictions on a drug used by millions of women since its US approval 26 years ago. The agency faces an October 7 deadline to update a federal court on ⁠its progress. SENATORS PRESS ON FLAVORED VAPES

Republican Senator Susan Collins ⁠of Maine pressed Overton on the FDA's August authorization of several new flavored nicotine pouches and vapes, calling it a "terrible decision" that could reverse progress in cutting youth e-cigarette use. Overton did not disavow the approvals, saying career FDA staff had recommended them because many adults who quit smoking use flavored products.

Democratic Senator Chris ‌Murphy of Connecticut alleged political interference, saying ‌tobacco company Reynolds donated $8 million to the president days before a rule change. Overton rejected "the framing of ​that question."