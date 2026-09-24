EP China delegation Chair calls for freedom of Uyghur scholar Ilham Tohti

European Parliament Member Engin Eroglu called for the release of imprisoned Uyghur scholar Ilham Tohti, marking twelve years since his life sentence. Eroglu praised Tohti's peaceful advocacy, highlighted his family's continued separation, and reaffirmed his commitment to defending human rights and freedom of expression.

ANI | Updated: 24-09-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 24-09-2026 21:53 IST
EP China delegation Chair calls for freedom of Uyghur scholar Ilham Tohti
European Parliament Member and Chair of the Delegation for Relations with China, Engin Eroglu. (Photo: X/@EnginEroglu_FW). Image Credit: ANI

European Parliament Member and Chair of the European Parliament’s Delegation for Relations with China, Engin Eroglu, has called for the release of prominent Uyghur scholar and human rights advocate Ilham Tohti, marking twelve years since he was sentenced to life imprisonment in China. In a post on social media platform X, Eroglu recalled Tohti’s efforts to promote dialogue and mutual understanding between Uyghurs and the Chinese community. He said Tohti had consistently advocated peaceful engagement while raising concerns over the rights and freedoms of Uyghur people.

According to Eroglu, Tohti has remained imprisoned since his life sentence, while his family has reportedly been prevented from visiting him since 2017. Eroglu described the continued separation of Tohti from his family as part of the hardship they have faced over the past twelve years. Recognising Tohti’s peaceful advocacy, the European Parliament awarded him the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought in 2019. Since Tohti was imprisoned, his daughter, Jewher Ilham, accepted the prestigious award on his behalf.

Eroglu also said he recently met Jewher Ilham again at the European Parliament. He stated that his personal discussion with her, along with an exchange during a meeting of the European Parliament’s China delegation, had a profound impact on him. The meeting was also attended by representatives of the European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Human Rights. Eroglu said the discussions once again highlighted what he described as the extent of the difficulties and injustice experienced by Ilham Tohti and his family during his twelve years in detention.

Eroglu reiterated his support for Tohti, his family and others who peacefully advocate for the rights of Uyghur people. He said that, as a Member of the European Parliament, he would continue to raise the issue and call for Tohti’s freedom. He also extended his call to all individuals imprisoned for peacefully exercising freedom of expression and advocating for human rights.

Eroglu made a direct appeal for the release of Ilham Tohti and for freedom for those imprisoned for peacefully standing up for fundamental freedoms, freedom of expression and human rights. (ANI)

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