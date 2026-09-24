Twelve ​Kazakh military personnel died after being ‌swept out to sea during a naval training exercise, authorities said on ‌Thursday.

They were taking part ‌in a combat drill in the western Mangistau region when weather conditions ⁠suddenly ​deteriorated and ⁠winds strengthened, the regional government said ⁠on Telegram. In all, 17 people were swept ​away, it said. "Twelve of them died, ⁠and three were rescued. The ⁠search ​for the remaining two servicemen is continuing," it added.

President ⁠Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a nationwide day ⁠of mourning ⁠for Friday following the incident.