US senators delay effort to permanently ban Chinese cars

The two ‌US ​senators backing a permanent legislative ban on Chinese vehicles in the United States agreed on Thursday to delay their plan to use a fast-track procedure to win Senate approval until next week, in order to seek the support of a lone holdout. Republican Senator ‌Bernie Moreno and Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin had planned to seek approval for the procedure -- which requires unanimous Senate backing -- on Thursday, the same day that President Donald Trump met with China's President Xi Jinpingin Washington.

But instead they will delay things and hold talks with Republican Senator Rand Paul, who had raised some concerns, in an effort to convince him to allow ‌passage, congressional aides said. Paul's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Paul told reporters that he would continue to discuss his concerns about the bill over ‌the weekend and next week, according to Semafor. Moreno said he was hopeful the bill would be approved next week and the same legislation passed in November when the US House of Representatives returns to session.

China is making nearly four times as many cars as the United States, Moreno said, adding Congress needs to make certain that hundreds of thousands of US auto jobs are not at risk of "total domination" by Chinese car ⁠companies. Earlier, Slotkin had ​said all Democrats support moving ahead and only ⁠one Republican opposes the measure. "My understanding is it's 99 to 1," she said.

Under the fast-track procedure, a single opponent could block approval. TRUMP-XI MEETING

The bill has significant momentum and a House version now tops 100 co-sponsors, ⁠while automakers and legislative aides hope to win full passage this year. Trump's meeting with Xi will address a wide range of trade issues. China has strongly opposed the US vehicle ban and efforts to ​make it permanent.

"I think if President Trump allows in these Chinese companies, it is beginning of the end of the auto industry in the United States," ⁠Slotkin, of Michigan, said. Earlier this month, Trump told Fox News he would accept Chinese car companies building cars in the United States, sparking alarm among automakers.

Last week, automakers, suppliers and dealers urged Trump "to maintain policies that keep ⁠the ​door firmly shut to Chinese automakers seeking to sell, import or manufacture vehicles inside the US." CHINESE INVESTORS' STAKE IN MERCEDES

A regulation imposed by former President Joe Biden's administration in early 2025 effectively banned all Chinese automakers from selling or building passenger vehicles in the US because they could send sensitive driver data to China. Washington also maintains more than ⁠100% tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles. Senator Ted Cruz said earlier that the bill would ban companies with more than 15% ownership from Chinese entities from selling vehicles in the ⁠US. That could bar Mercedes-Benz because of Chinese ⁠investors' nearly 20% stake. Moreno said Mercedes-Benz would have until 2030 to comply and could still get waivers if needed.

Slotkin said there were ongoing conversations about how Mercedes could comply. The bill, which has 51 Senate supporters, would make the ban into law and prevent ‌the White House from issuing ‌waivers to Chinese manufacturers to sell vehicles in the United States.