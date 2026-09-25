WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Yalcouye makes dream debut as Ivory Coast beat Ghana in heavyweight clash

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2026 02:57 IST | Created: 25-09-2026 02:57 IST
WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Yalcouye makes dream debut as Ivory Coast beat Ghana in heavyweight clash

Ivory Coast debutant Malick Yalcouye scored the first goal and won the penalty for the second as they beat neighbours Ghana 2-0 in a fiery start to Africa Cup ‌of Nations qualifying on Thursday. Captain Frank Kessie converted a 58th-minute penalty in Bouake but it was the 20-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion attacker who stole the show in his first appearance, handing the home side the lead with a powerful left footed strike from outside the penalty area one minute before halftime.

Both the Ivorians and Ghanaians ‌had got to the last-32 at the World Cup in mid-year and were playing their first game since their exploits at the tournament in Canada, ‌Mexico and the US. The Group C encounter was the first game back in charge for coach Herve Renard, who won the Cup of Nations with Ivory Coast in 2015, and whose new-look team dominated proceedings against a Ghana side hit by injury and missing the likes of Mohamed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo.

The opening day of the group qualifiers for next year’s finals in Kenya, ⁠Tanzania and ​Uganda also had wins for Cameroon, the ⁠Democratic Republic of Congo, Mauritania, Namibia and Zimbabwe. However, Tunisia, who were the only one of 10 African teams not to advance past the first phase of the World Cup, let an early ⁠lead slip and were held 1-1 at home by Uganda as their disappointing form continued.

DR Congo won 2-0 at home in Kinshasa against Equatorial Guinea with Chancel Mbemba heading ​in early and Yoane Wissa adding the second while also in Group E, Zimbabwe fought back from 2-0 down at halftime to beat Sierra ⁠Leone 3-2 with Marshall Munetsi (2) and Tawanda Chirewa scoring. LATE INSURANCE GOAL

Cameroon debutant David Nyengue opened the scoring and Bryan Mbeumo added the second in Garoua but they had to sweat it out for ⁠a ​3-1 triumph after tiny Comoros pulled one back through Bundesliga-based Warmed Omari. Cameroon got a late insurance goal from English-born Daniel Namasso. Libya netted a last-gasp penalty to salvage a 2-2 draw at home to Botswana behind closed doors in Tripoli, where there was a stadium ban because of previous supporter violence.

Botswana ⁠striker Tumisang Orebonye scored a double in the first half to put his side on course for a rare away win before Maruwan Alhibeeshi thrashed home ⁠from the edge of the area to ⁠pull one back in the 87th minute. Botswana substitute Mothusi Cooper gave away a stoppage-time penalty with a clumsy challenge, allowing Ezoo El Mariamy to rescue a draw.

Mauritania won 3-1 over the Central African Republic in Casablanca, Morocco, which included ‌a superb chipped effort ‌over the goalkeeper from Dawda Camara, while Betuel Muzeu scored the only goal as ​Namibia edged Congo. (Editing by Christian Radnedge)

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