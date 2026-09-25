Police arrest actors, politicians protesting against Netanyahu outside UN

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2026 03:17 IST | Created: 25-09-2026 03:17 IST
Police arrest actors, politicians protesting against Netanyahu outside UN

Police arrested at ​least 30 people including actors and ​politicians as they protested outside United ‌Nations ​headquarters on Thursday against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of his speech at the General Assembly.

Oscar-winning actor Susan Sarandon, ‌Emmy winner Hannah Einbinder, Democratic congressional candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier and New York City council member Chi Osse were among those arrested. “What’s being done to Gaza, the obliteration of an entire society, ‌in our name, with our tax dollars, this is our responsibility to speak ‌out against, and Netanyahu has no right to use the platform of the United Nations to justify these atrocities,” said Manijeh Moradian, a 50-year-old university professor of Iranian and Jewish heritage, who took part in ⁠the protest.

At ​the General Assembly, ⁠Netanyahu defended Israel's actions in the region, seeking to counter growing international isolation ahead of elections he could ⁠lose, as dozens of delegates streamed out of the General Assembly Hall. The rally was organized by ​Jewish Voice for Peace, a Jewish activist group that supports Palestinians. Around 200 ⁠people gathered outside the United Nations in identical white T-shirts with printed slogans "Fund people not bombs," "No war" and "Free Palestine."

The ⁠group ​blocked traffic, and police ordered them to leave through loudspeakers. Some people moved to the sidewalks, but the core group of protesters remained seated on the pavement ⁠and continued chanting anti-Netanyahu slogans as police officers, who arrived on bicycles, surrounded them. One by one ⁠officers pulled protesters ⁠from the group, tied their hands behind their backs with zip ties and escorted them to police buses. The activists kept chanting "Netanyahu ‌go to hell" ‌outside the buses.

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