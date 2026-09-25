North Korea says South Korea a target if it becomes US collective defence hub

North Korea ​said on Friday that ​South Korea would ‌become a "decisive ​target" for collective retaliation if it served as a central ‌hub in a US-led collective defence system, state media KCNA reported. In a KCNA commentary, Kang Chol Su, ‌described as a department director at the Institute ‌for Enemy State Studies, accused Washington of turning its ally South Korea into a base for pursuing global hegemony ⁠and ​using it ⁠as a platform to deploy first in overseas conflicts.

Kang cited ⁠remarks by the commander of US Forces Korea portraying ​South Korea as a key centre of collective ⁠defence and criticised joint drills and US deployments. The commentary said ⁠Pyongyang ​had prepared countermeasures and would ruthlessly crush challenges to its security.

US Forces Korea did ⁠not immediately respond to a request for comment. The United States ⁠stations ⁠about 28,500 military personnel in South Korea to help deter aggression from North ‌Korea.