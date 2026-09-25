Reuters Sports News Summary
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.
Motor racing-Haas to decide 2027 driver line-up within couple of weeks
American Formula One team Haas are evaluating a number of drivers and will finalise their 2027 line-up within the next couple of weeks team, boss Ayao Komatsu said on Thursday, a day after the team’s under-pressure racer Esteban Ocon declared himself a “free agent.” “We haven’t made any decision yet,” Komatsu told reporters on Thursday ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. says $500M contract for past, not future, results
Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. isn't shying away from the comments he made during a recent interview regarding his performance after signing a 14-year, $500 million contract last year. Guerrero told Spanish-language reporter Veronica Batista that he was being paid for what he had done previously, not what he was going to do in the future. Suffice to say, it wasn't a hit with some Toronto fans.
Boxing-Joshua and Fury to face off in Cardiff on December 11
The long-awaited showdown between British former heavyweight champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will take place in Cardiff on December 11, promoter Turki Alalshikh announced on social media on Thursday. Fury and Joshua ruled the division for much of the past decade, but a bout between them to unify all the major belts never came to fruition. Both were later beaten by Oleksandr Usyk, who became the undisputed heavyweight champion.
PWHL-Toronto to host league's first all-star tournament
The Professional Women's Hockey League announced that its first-ever all-star competition will be held in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena, with players competing in a four-team, three-on-three tournament on March 7. The tournament will take place in a round-robin format, with teams broken down into PWHL Canada, PWHL International, PWHL USA, and PWHL Rookies.