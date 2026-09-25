Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor ​racing-Haas to decide 2027 driver line-up ​within couple of weeks

American Formula One ‌team Haas ​are evaluating a number of drivers and will finalise their 2027 line-up within the next couple of weeks team, boss ‌Ayao Komatsu said on Thursday, a day after the team’s under-pressure racer Esteban Ocon declared himself a “free agent.” “We haven’t made any decision yet,” Komatsu told reporters on Thursday ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Jays' ‌Vladimir Guerrero Jr. says $500M contract for past, not future, results

Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir ‌Guerrero Jr. isn't shying away from the comments he made during a recent interview regarding his performance after signing a 14-year, $500 million contract last year. Guerrero told Spanish-language reporter Veronica Batista that he was being paid for ⁠what he ​had done previously, not ⁠what he was going to do in the future. Suffice to say, it wasn't a hit with some ⁠Toronto fans.

Boxing-Joshua and Fury to face off in Cardiff on December 11

The long-awaited showdown between British former ​heavyweight champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will take place in Cardiff on December 11, ⁠promoter Turki Alalshikh announced on social media on Thursday. Fury and Joshua ruled the division for much of the past ⁠decade, ​but a bout between them to unify all the major belts never came to fruition. Both were later beaten by Oleksandr Usyk, who became the undisputed heavyweight champion.

PWHL-Toronto to ⁠host league's first all-star tournament

The Professional Women's Hockey League announced that its first-ever all-star competition will ⁠be held in ⁠Toronto at Scotiabank Arena, with players competing in a four-team, three-on-three tournament on March 7. The tournament will take place in a round-robin format, ‌with teams ‌broken down into PWHL Canada, PWHL International, PWHL ​USA, and PWHL Rookies.