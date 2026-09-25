Russian, Iranian foreign ministers say only diplomatic solution to conflict around Iran

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2026 06:26 IST | Created: 25-09-2026 06:26 IST
Russian, Iranian foreign ministers say only diplomatic solution to conflict around Iran

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and ​his Iranian counterpart met ​on Thursday and Moscow said ‌both ​agreed that only a diplomatic settlement could end tension in the Middle East sparked by ‌the US-Israeli war against Iran. "Current regional and international issues were discussed with emphasis on the situation around Iran," Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a ‌statement after Lavrov and Iran's Abbas Araqchi met in New York ‌on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

"It was stressed that there is no alternative to a diplomatic settlement of the crisis provoked by the illegal actions ⁠of ​the United States ⁠and Israel." Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian signed a ⁠strategic cooperation partnership in 2025 which provides for a deepening of bilateral ​ties and closer defence cooperation, but includes no mutual defence clause.

Each ⁠side has provided the other with military know-how and equipment. Pezeshkian thanked Vladimir Putin earlier ⁠this ​month for Moscow's position on the Iran war and said together, Moscow and Tehran can resist what he called US "unilateralism".

Pezeshkian ⁠said in an interview published on Thursday that it was up to ⁠the US ⁠to choose when the Iran war would end, when asked if the conflict could end by the ‌end of ‌the year.

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