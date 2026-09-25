Imran Khan’s son warns of “counterassault” as Pakistan cracks down ahead of Sept 27 Tehreek-e-Insaf protest seeking Khan's release

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s son Kasim Khan on Friday warned supporters against marching towards Adiala jail during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) planned September 27 protest, alleging that the mobilisation could be used as a pretext for a “counter” assault by the Pakistani authorities on the prison, which could endanger his father's life. The warning comes ahead of the PTI's planned September 27 protest and march, which the party has called to demand Imran Khan's release. The former premier has remained in prison since August 2023 following convictions in multiple cases.

In a post on X, Kasim Khan said he had been instructed to appeal to the public to avoid attempting to march or protest near Adiala jail. "I’ve been instructed to call on the public not to attempt to march or protest nearby Adiala jail on 27. I’ve heard from sources that this may be used as an excuse for the establishment to launch a “counter” assault on the jail (Which my father is being held in), which could endanger his life. Please do not give them any reasons for “accidents” to happen to my father during the protest," Kasim's post read.

His warning comes amid heightened security measures across Punjab ahead of the PTI demonstration. The provincial government in Pakistan's Punjab region has imposed Section 144 across the province from September 23 to October 5, prohibiting gatherings of five or more people in public places and roads. Authorities have also sought the deployment of Pakistan Rangers in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Mianwali.

The restrictions were cited as being linked to security concerns, with a provincial notification referring to what it described as a “serious and imminent threat” to public peace and safety from militant and terrorist organisations and hostile intelligence agencies. The planned protest has also coincided with the detention of three of Imran Khan's sisters. Aleema Khan was detained last week, followed by the detention of Uzma Khan and Noreen Niazi for 30 days under the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance.

On Thursday, the Lahore High Court declined to immediately suspend the detention orders against Uzma and Noreen while issuing notices to the respondents and seeking their responses before proceeding with the plea. The detentions have become another flashpoint ahead of the September 27 mobilisation. According to Dawn, lawyers representing Uzma and Noreen argued before the Lahore High Court that the two women were “non-political” and had been detained without sufficient legal justification. The court, however, decided to await the authorities' response before ruling on the request for suspension.

Kasim Khan had earlier criticised the detention of his aunts and other relatives, calling for international attention to the developments. “This is a disgrace. Now my Aunts Dr. Uzma and Noreen, along with my cousins Shershah and Shahrez, have now been abducted as well. They have broken into my aunties' and cousins' houses and forced them into vehicles with no explanation. No reasons for arrest have been stated," he said in a post on X.

The Pakistani authorities have maintained that the preventive detention measures and restrictions are connected to public-order and security concerns. The Punjab government's notification specifically cited threats from militant organisations and other security risks in imposing the province-wide restrictions. The September 27 PTI protest is expected to add to the political and security pressures surrounding Imran Khan's continued incarceration, with authorities tightening restrictions and deploying additional security personnel in areas linked to the planned mobilisation. (ANI)