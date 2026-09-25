Ukraine ‌killed ​two people in overnight drone attacks on Russia and struck an oil refinery and a passenger train, Russian officials said.

Russia's Defence Ministry ‌said air defence units had destroyed a total of 592 drones overnight. One civilian was killed and another wounded when a Ukrainian drone struck a truck in Russia's Belgorod region, local officials said. In the ‌Perm region - which hosts a major oil refinery - Governor Dmitry Makhonin said one man had ‌been killed during a massive drone attack.

Separately, Yuri Slyusar, the governor of the southern Rostov region, said about 50 drones had been destroyed over his region overnight and that a drone attack had damaged the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery, forcing ⁠it to ​suspend operations temporarily. He ⁠said there were no reports of casualties. Eight people had also been injured in a drone attack on the Ulyanovsk ⁠region, Governor Alexei Russkikh said. Russkikh said industrial and civilian infrastructure had been damaged in the attack on ​the region, which hosts a major electronics plant.

Russia's state railway operator also said that ⁠an electric locomotive and the first carriage of a passenger train travelling from Moscow to Tolyatti had been damaged by ⁠what ​it described as external interference on a section of railway in the Samara region, injuring the train driver and forcing the suspension of rail traffic on the line. Voronezh Governor Alexander ⁠Gusev said air-defence forces had destroyed 88 drones overnight over the regional capital there and at least ⁠six districts. Four ⁠people had been injured in Voronezh, he said, saying residential buildings, vehicles and industrial facilities had been damaged.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports ‌and there was no ‌immediate comment from Ukraine.