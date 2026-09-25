Vietnam and North Korea pledge closer defence ties during Hanoi talks

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2026 12:47 IST | Created: 25-09-2026 12:47 IST
Vietnam and North Korea pledge closer defence ties during Hanoi talks

Vietnam and North Korea will deepen ​their defence cooperation after some ​recent "positive results", Vietnam’s defence ministry ‌said ​after talks between the countries' deputy defence ministers in Hanoi this week.

Nguyen Truong Thang, Vietnam's deputy defence ‌minister, held talks on Thursday with his North Korean counterpart, Ryo Chol Ung, who was part of a visiting defence delegation, the ministry said in a statement issued ‌late on Thursday.

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