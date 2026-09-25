India's 'cockroach' movement to protest from Oct. 2 if poll chief does not quit by Saturday

India's 'cockroach' ​youth movement will launch ​nationwide protests on ‌October 2 ​if the country's chief election officer, Gyanesh Kumar, ‌does not resign by Saturday, founder Abhijeet Dipke said on Friday. Opposition groups and the self-named 'Cockroach Janta Party' ‌have demanded Kumar's resignation after a ‌newspaper report said his deputies had questioned him over changes to voter lists that opposition groups say benefit ⁠Prime ​Minister Narendra Modi's ⁠party.

"If Gyanesh Kumar does not resign by tomorrow, ⁠CJP will begin its nationwide protest from Mumbai ​on 2 October, and take it to cities ⁠across India," Dipke said in a post on ⁠X. CJP ​on Thursday demanded that Kumar quit within 48 hours.

The Election Commission of ⁠India said that differences among officers were normal in ⁠any ⁠institution and that all its actions were lawful.